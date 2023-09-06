MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023

U.S. Army Maj. Zack Spear, operations officer of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, briefs a multinational force at a rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 at 5th Marine Training Center, Puslatpur, Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 8, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. The exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.Spear is a native of Spokane, Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Skyler M. Harris)

