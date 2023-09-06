Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 [Image 4 of 7]

    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023

    PUSLATPUR, INDONESIA

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Harris 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Army Maj. Zack Spear, operations officer of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, briefs a multinational force at a rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 at 5th Marine Training Center, Puslatpur, Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 8, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. The exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.Spear is a native of Spokane, Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Skyler M. Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 01:24
    Photo ID: 8012387
    VIRIN: 230908-M-RC464-1257
    Resolution: 4291x6437
    Size: 16.83 MB
    Location: PUSLATPUR, ID
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Skyler Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023
    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023
    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023
    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023
    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023
    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023
    MRF-D Marines participate in rehearsal of concept during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Australian Defence Force
    TNI
    MRF-D
    USMC News
    SGS2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT