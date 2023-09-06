USS Ralph Johnson conducts IET drills.

230908-N-NF288-024 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 8, 2023) Sailors participate in a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the East China Sea, Sept. 8. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

