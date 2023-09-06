USS Ralph Johnson conducts IET drills.

230908-N-NF288-017 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 8, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Barry, from Lebanon, Ohio, left, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jill Harvey, from Franklin, Pennsylvania, middle, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ayalis Vicens, from Lorain, Ohio, right, participate in a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the East China Sea, Sept. 8. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 Location: EAST CHINA SEA