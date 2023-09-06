U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Lowell Laudert, Alpha Company, 34th ‘Red Bull’ Infantry Division, Minnesota National Guard relinquishes responsibility of Alpha Company during a ceremony at the Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center, Arden Hills Army Training Site, Arden Hills Minnesota, September 9, 2023. Laudert, a native of Monticello, Minnesota by way of White Earth Nation of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, served as the Alpha Company First Sergeant since November 2021. The change of responsibility is a significant military tradition that honors Laudert as the senior noncommissioned officer of Alpha Company and 1st Sgt. Dana Veen as the incoming leader. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 17:51 Photo ID: 8012262 VIRIN: 230909-Z-DY230-1123 Resolution: 6000x4002 Size: 2.65 MB Location: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New first sergeant for Alpha Company, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.