    New first sergeant for Alpha Company, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division [Image 3 of 12]

    New first sergeant for Alpha Company, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Lowell Laudert, Alpha Company, 34th ‘Red Bull’ Infantry Division, Minnesota National Guard relinquishes responsibility of Alpha Company during a ceremony at the Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center, Arden Hills Army Training Site, Arden Hills Minnesota, September 9, 2023. Laudert, a native of Monticello, Minnesota by way of White Earth Nation of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, served as the Alpha Company First Sergeant since November 2021. The change of responsibility is a significant military tradition that honors Laudert as the senior noncommissioned officer of Alpha Company and 1st Sgt. Dana Veen as the incoming leader. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 17:51
    Photo ID: 8012255
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-DY230-1117
    Resolution: 6000x4002
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    34ID
    Red Bulls
    Change of Responsibility
    Minnesota National Guard

