    Guardians of Freedom Airshow [Image 16 of 17]

    Guardians of Freedom Airshow

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Titus 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Members of a Czech Delegation including Czech Armed Forces, and Nebraska National Guard leadership came to Nebraska to participate in the airshow this year in celebration of 30 years of partnership with Nebraska and Texas through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program Aug. 26, 2023. Hosted by the Nebraska National Guard, Offutt Air Force Base, Lincoln Airport and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the airshow provides the community with an opportunity to view the robust capabilities of U.S. military air power.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Titus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 8012235
    VIRIN: 230826-Z-SP306-1193
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
