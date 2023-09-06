Guardians of Freedom Airshow

Members of a Czech Delegation including Czech Armed Forces, and Nebraska National Guard leadership came to Nebraska to participate in the airshow this year in celebration of 30 years of partnership with Nebraska and Texas through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program Aug. 26, 2023. Hosted by the Nebraska National Guard, Offutt Air Force Base, Lincoln Airport and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the airshow provides the community with an opportunity to view the robust capabilities of U.S. military air power.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Titus)

