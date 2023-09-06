Maj. Kriyanto, Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), addresses a logistic question from Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, Commanding General, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and ADM Edi, Commander Guspurla Koormada 2, Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 08, 2023. The presentation of COAs in included 2 fully developed COAs and 1 hybrid COA concept. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 23:49 Photo ID: 8011309 VIRIN: 230908-Z-IX631-3005 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 15.91 MB Location: SURAYABA, ID Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Teams from the exercise Combined Joint Task Force Super Garuda Shield present proposed Courses of Action (COA) [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.