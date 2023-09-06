PACFLT and NPS holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Branch Campus

From left to right: Retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School; Dr. Joe Hooper, vice provost of NPS; Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and retired Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer take part in cutting the ribbon for the new NPS academic center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sep. 8, 2023. The Naval Postgraduate School provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership and warfighting advantage of the Naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

