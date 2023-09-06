PACFLT and NPS holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Branch Campus

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, highlights the importance of furthering education during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Naval Postgraduate School academic center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sep. 8, 2023. The Naval Postgraduate School provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership and warfighting advantage of the Naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
