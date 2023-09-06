Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACFLT and NPS holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Branch Campus [Image 3 of 4]

    PACFLT and NPS holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Branch Campus

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, highlights the importance of furthering education during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Naval Postgraduate School academic center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sep. 8, 2023. The Naval Postgraduate School provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership and warfighting advantage of the Naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 21:20
    Photo ID: 8011235
    VIRIN: 230908-N-UL352-1055
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    This work, PACFLT and NPS holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Branch Campus [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    NPS
    opening
    ribbon cutting
    PACFLT

