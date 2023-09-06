A F-35A Passes by the Moon During a Demonstration Over Belgium

An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, at Hill Air Force Base, UT, performs during an airshow on Sept 8, 2023, Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium. The F-35 Demo Team consists of approximately 15 total Airmen to include the pilot and commander, pilot safety officers, superintendent, team chief, maintenance Airmen, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and public affairs personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023