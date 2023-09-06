Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A F-35A Passes by the Moon During a Demonstration Over Belgium [Image 2 of 2]

    A F-35A Passes by the Moon During a Demonstration Over Belgium

    BELGIUM

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, at Hill Air Force Base, UT, performs during an airshow on Sept 8, 2023, Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium. The F-35 Demo Team consists of approximately 15 total Airmen to include the pilot and commander, pilot safety officers, superintendent, team chief, maintenance Airmen, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and public affairs personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 15:25
