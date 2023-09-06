An F-35A Performs a Dedication Pass During an Air Show Over Belgium

An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, at Hill Air Force Base, UT, performs a dedication pass during an airshow on Sept 8, 2023, over Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium. The F-35 Demo Team consists of approximately 15 total Airmen to include the pilot and commander, pilot safety officers, superintendent, team chief, maintenance Airmen, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and public affairs personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

