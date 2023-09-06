Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO Airmen assist with instructional flag draping video [Image 4 of 4]

    AFMAO Airmen assist with instructional flag draping video

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Senior Airman Tessa Smith, left, and Staff Sgt. Stephanie Silverfolk, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialists, secure the flag during the filming of an instructional flag draping video at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2023. Smith is deployed from the 92nd Force Support Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington and Silverfolk is deployed from the 514th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

