USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Man Overboard Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 28, 2023) Ens. Conor Backhaus, from Omaha, Nebraska, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), participates in small boat operations during a man overboard drill, August 28. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

