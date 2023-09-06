PACIFIC OCEAN (August 28, 2023) Ens. Conor Backhaus, from Omaha, Nebraska, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), participates in small boat operations during a man overboard drill, August 28. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 07:37
|Photo ID:
|8009508
|VIRIN:
|230828-N-IO312-3134
|Resolution:
|4388x2921
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT