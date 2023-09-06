Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Man Overboard Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 28, 2023) Ens. Conor Backhaus, from Omaha, Nebraska, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), participates in small boat operations during a man overboard drill, August 28. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Search and Rescue
    RHIB
    USS Green Bay
    Boatswain’s Mate
    Oscar
    SAR swimmer

