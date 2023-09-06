Coastal rangers with the Swedish Marines engage targets with a M3E1 Multi-purpose Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System during a live-fire training evolution as a part of Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 7, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 03:58
|Photo ID:
|8009301
|VIRIN:
|230907-M-RQ720-1354
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|22.12 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
