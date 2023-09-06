Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 11 of 14]

    Archipelago Endeavor 23

    SWEDEN

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Coastal rangers with the Swedish Marines engage targets with a M3E1 Multi-purpose Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System during a live-fire training evolution as a part of Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 7, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 8009301
    VIRIN: 230907-M-RQ720-1354
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 22.12 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23
    Archipelago Endeavor 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Force Recon
    2D MARDIV
    Task Force 61/2
    ARCHIPELAGO ENDEAVOR23
    Coastal Rangers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT