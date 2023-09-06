Coastal rangers with the Swedish Marines engage targets with a M3E1 Multi-purpose Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System during a live-fire training evolution as a part of Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 7, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

