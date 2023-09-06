U.S. Marines with Force Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, under tactical control of Task Force 61/2, engage targets while conducting a live-fire training evolution during Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 7, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 03:58 Photo ID: 8009304 VIRIN: 230907-M-RQ720-1394 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 17.3 MB Location: SE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.