Sailors of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) man the rails while getting underway from Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 5, 2023. Shiloh departed Yokosuka on Sept. 5 to transit to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. Shiloh is attached to Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Michael Jae Min Park)
USS Shiloh departs Yokosuka, Japan after 17 years of forward-deployed service
