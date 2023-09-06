Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh departs Yokosuka, Japan after 17 years of forward-deployed service [Image 9 of 10]

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    09.05.2023

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Zito, from Plant City, Florida and Operations Specialist Seaman Benjamin Skolnick, from East Rockaway, New York, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) stand watch while getting underway from Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 5, 2023. Shiloh departed Yokosuka on Sept. 5 to transit to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. Shiloh is attached to Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 and forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Andres Julian Gomez)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
