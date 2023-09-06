Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Zito, from Plant City, Florida and Operations Specialist Seaman Benjamin Skolnick, from East Rockaway, New York, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) stand watch while getting underway from Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 5, 2023. Shiloh departed Yokosuka on Sept. 5 to transit to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. Shiloh is attached to Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 and forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Andres Julian Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 8009072 VIRIN: 230905-N-AH432-1037 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 208.32 KB Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh departs Yokosuka, Japan after 17 years of forward-deployed service [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.