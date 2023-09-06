Fire Watch and Roving Security Continue 24-Hour Patrols

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch team members exit the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Sep. 6, 2023. JTF-RH roving security and fire watch teams began 24-hour surveillance of the RHBFSF during fuel line repacking operations last month and will continue through completion of gravity defueling. (DoD photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

