    Fire Watch and Roving Security Continue 24-Hour Patrols [Image 2 of 5]

    Fire Watch and Roving Security Continue 24-Hour Patrols

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    With one team starting at Adit 5 and another starting at Adit 1, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch teams meet at the halfway point while on patrol at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Sep. 6, 2023. JTF-RH roving security and fire watch teams began 24-hour surveillance of the RHBFSF during fuel line repacking operations last month and will continue through completion of gravity defueling. (DoD photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 22:29
    Photo ID: 8008993
    VIRIN: 230906-Z-FU432-1309
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Fire Watch and Roving Security Continue 24-Hour Patrols [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Roving Security
    Fire Watch
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    Roving Security and Fire Watch

