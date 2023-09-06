Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Promotional Days Houston FY23 [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Promotional Days Houston FY23

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Anderson 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew Bermudez gives a presentation to students at Goose Creek High School during Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Houston in Baytown, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search to find the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields and promote Navy awareness within diverse and under-represented communities.

    This work, Navy Promotional Days Houston FY23 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRC
    Navy
    STEM
    Houston
    Recruiting

