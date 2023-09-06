Construction of new elementary school at USAG Humphreys begins

Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth U.S. Army commanding general for operations was the keynote speaker at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Department of Defense Education Activity’s Humphreys East Elementary School Sept. 7. The $52-million project will deliver a third elementary school for USAG Humphreys by spring 2026 and help improve quality of life for U.S. Forces Korea service members and Department of Defense civilians’ dependents stationed in Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

