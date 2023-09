Construction of new elementary school at USAG Humphreys begins

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, the Korea Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installations Agency and students who attend DoDEA schools in Korea break ground on Humphreys East Elementary School Sept. 1. The $52-million project will deliver a third elementary school for USAG Humphreys by spring 2026 and help improve quality of life for U.S. Forces Korea service members and Department of Defense civilians’ dependents stationed in Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

