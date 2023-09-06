Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction of new elementary school at USAG Humphreys begins [Image 4 of 4]

    Construction of new elementary school at USAG Humphreys begins

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, the Korea Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installations Agency and students who attend DoDEA schools in Korea break ground on Humphreys East Elementary School Sept. 1. The $52-million project will deliver a third elementary school for USAG Humphreys by spring 2026 and help improve quality of life for U.S. Forces Korea service members and Department of Defense civilians’ dependents stationed in Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 20:03
    Photo ID: 8008880
    VIRIN: 230907-A-QE256-1010
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction of new elementary school at USAG Humphreys begins [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

