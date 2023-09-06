Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2

    WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 721st Contingency Response Squadron and soldiers with the 115th Inland Cargo Transportation Company work together as a team to load an AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York, onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    This work, 621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield
    TD23-2
    Turbo Distribution 23-2

