621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2

Airmen with the 721st Contingency Response Squadron and soldiers with the 115th Inland Cargo Transportation Company work together as a team to load an AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York, onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

