621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Troy Schoolcraft, left, a 921st Contingency Response Squadron contingency response team chief, speaks to U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, middle, the 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 25, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

