    621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2 [Image 6 of 8]

    621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2

    HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Troy Schoolcraft, left, a 921st Contingency Response Squadron contingency response team chief, speaks to U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, middle, the 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 25, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 8008621
    VIRIN: 230824-F-BQ943-5373
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.76 MB
    Location: HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Drum
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield
    TD23-2
    Turbo Distribution 23-2

