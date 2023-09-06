Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Demonstrate ACE and MCA [Image 5 of 7]

    183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Demonstrate ACE and MCA

    PUERTO RICO

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Corbin James, a crew chief with the 172nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, makes minor repairs on the skin of a C-17 Globemaster III in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 12, 2023. Members of the 183rd Airlift Squadron and the 172nd Maintenance Group enhanced their warfighting capabilities in Puerto Rico with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, where they learned how to operate effectively with degraded communications under pressure, while expanding their knowledge of C-17 Globemaster III maintenance and refueling. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Location: PR
    This work, 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Demonstrate ACE and MCA [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ace
    readiness
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    agile combat employment

