Maj. Canaan Barger, a pilot with the 183rd Airlift Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, prepares a C-17 Globemaster III for takeoff in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 12, 2023. Members of the 183rd Airlift Squadron and the 172nd Maintenance Group enhanced their warfighting capabilities in Puerto Rico with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, where they learned how to operate effectively with degraded communications under pressure, while expanding their knowledge of C-17 Globemaster III maintenance and refueling. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 16:33 Photo ID: 8008452 VIRIN: 230726-Z-BT678-1292 Resolution: 5128x4128 Size: 997.96 KB Location: PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Demonstrate ACE and MCA [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.