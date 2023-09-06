The University of Arkansas Razorback Marching Band perform during an Arkansas Razorbacks and Western Carolina Catamounts season-opening football game at the War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas, Sept. 2, 2023. The 19th Airlift Wing participated in a flyover with C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before the game and the Razorbacks picked up a 56-13 win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8008415
|VIRIN:
|230902-F-CJ696-1589
|Resolution:
|7187x4791
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRAFB participates in flyover during Arkansas Razorbacks game [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
