    LRAFB participates in flyover during Arkansas Razorbacks game [Image 8 of 10]

    LRAFB participates in flyover during Arkansas Razorbacks game

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The University of Arkansas Razorback Marching Band perform during an Arkansas Razorbacks and Western Carolina Catamounts season-opening football game at the War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas, Sept. 2, 2023. The 19th Airlift Wing participated in a flyover with C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before the game and the Razorbacks picked up a 56-13 win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023
