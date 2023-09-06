LRAFB participates in flyover during Arkansas Razorbacks game

Members of Team Little Rock wave to spectators during an Arkansas Razorbacks and Western Carolina Catamounts season-opening football game at the War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas, Sept. 2, 2023. The 19th Airlift Wing participated in a flyover with C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before the game and the Razorbacks picked up a 56-13 win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

