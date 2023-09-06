Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting MDO [Image 3 of 3]

    Supporting MDO

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    As the Army continues improvements to support Multi-Domain Operations in the enduring fleet, efforts are also underway to modernize the Electrical Power Systems on each platform. Photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet, 15 July 2022

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 15:01
    VIRIN: 220715-O-TT669-3221
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
