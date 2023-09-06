Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power management [Image 2 of 3]

    Power management

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.28.2019

    Photo by David Hylton 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Smart power management improvements serve to reduce pilot burden, increase safety and allow for more efficient aircraft operation. Staff Sgt. Justin Moeller, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 28 July 2019

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2019
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 15:01
    Photo ID: 8008307
    VIRIN: 190728-O-TT669-2952
    Resolution: 5303x3536
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power management [Image 3 of 3], by David Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reusing Components
    Power management
    Supporting MDO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Modernizing Electrical Power Systems in Army Aviation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Black Hawk

    TAGS

    ch47
    blackhawk
    5th Special Forces Group
    uh60
    5th SFG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT