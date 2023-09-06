Team U.S. Invictus Games | Dusseldorf Arrival

Master Sgt. Justin James, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Team U.S. athlete, arrives in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 7, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|8008262
|VIRIN:
|230907-M-WJ192-3535
|Resolution:
|2529x3495
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
