    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Dusseldorf Arrival [Image 6 of 12]

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Dusseldorf Arrival

    GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ferrell, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Team U.S. athlete, arrives in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 7, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 15:08
    Photo ID: 8008259
    VIRIN: 230907-M-WJ192-3438
    Resolution: 4473x3876
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Dusseldorf Arrival [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

