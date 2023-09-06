Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Final Drill [Image 7 of 9]

    Alpha Company Final Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Final Drill aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 06, 2023. Final Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

    This work, Alpha Company Final Drill [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Alpha
    Parris Island
    COD

