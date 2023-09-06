Alpha Company Final Drill

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Final Drill aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 06, 2023. Final Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

