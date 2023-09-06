Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors take a break to look at photos and videos [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors take a break to look at photos and videos

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors representing the 377th Theater Support Command, take a break to look at photos and videos from the day at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Sept. 6, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors take a break to look at photos and videos [Image 3 of 3], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    training
    best squad competition
    fort mccoy
    23ARBSC

