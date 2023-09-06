U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors take a break to look at photos and videos

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors representing the 377th Theater Support Command, take a break to look at photos and videos from the day at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Sept. 6, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

