U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor Sgt. 1st Class Luis Castillo, representing Army Reserve Careers Group, takes notes during a end of day meeting at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Sept. 6, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:51 Photo ID: 8007919 VIRIN: 230906-A-SZ193-5371 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.13 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. 1st Class Luis Castillo takes notes [Image 3 of 3], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.