PEO Soldier Gathers Feedback from Soldier During IVAS 1.2 User Assessment

Steve Pumphrey, Field Operations Test Lead with Product Manager IVAS, within Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier, gathers feedback from Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division during the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) 1.2 Phase One User Assessment held by Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier on Fort Drum, August 23. The user assessment was designed to collect Soldier feedback on the IVAS 1.2 prototypes. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US