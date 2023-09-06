Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conduct mission planning operations during the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) 1.2 Phase One User Assessment held by Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier on Fort Drum, August 23. The user assessment was designed to collect Soldier feedback on the IVAS 1.2 prototypes. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 13:19 Photo ID: 8007916 VIRIN: 230822-A-IG696-1101 Resolution: 6852x4568 Size: 6.52 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Conduct Mission Planning During IVAS 1.2 User Assessment [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.