    Soldiers Conduct Mission Planning During IVAS 1.2 User Assessment [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldiers Conduct Mission Planning During IVAS 1.2 User Assessment

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Jason Amadi 

    PEO Soldier

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division conduct mission planning operations during the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) 1.2 Phase One User Assessment held by Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier on Fort Drum, August 23. The user assessment was designed to collect Soldier feedback on the IVAS 1.2 prototypes. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 13:19
    Photo ID: 8007916
    VIRIN: 230822-A-IG696-1101
    Resolution: 6852x4568
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Conduct Mission Planning During IVAS 1.2 User Assessment [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    Modernization
    PEO Soldier
    IVAS

