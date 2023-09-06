Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brother and sister at arms: The unique journey of siblings into the Army [Image 2 of 3]

    Brother and sister at arms: The unique journey of siblings into the Army

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    PFC Talon Denman, right, and his younger sister, 18-year-old PFC Lillian Denman, a rare brother-sister duo currently undergoing training together for the 13M Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember role at Fort Sill, prepare to inspect a piece of equipment their learning to operate in training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 13:03
    Photo ID: 8007914
    VIRIN: 230907-D-FX991-5989
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: SHEPHERD, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brother and sister at arms: The unique journey of siblings into the Army [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brother and sister at arms: The unique journey of siblings into the Army
    Brother and sister at arms: The unique journey of siblings into the Army
    Brother and sister at arms: The unique journey of siblings into the Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brother and sister at arms: The unique journey of siblings into the Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fires Center of Excellence
    US ARMY TRADOC
    People First
    428 FA
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT