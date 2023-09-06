PFC Talon Denman, facing camera, and his younger sister, 18-year-old PFC Lillian Denman, the rare brother-sister duo currently undergoing training together for the 13M Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember role at Fort Sill.
Brother and sister at arms: The unique journey of siblings into the Army
