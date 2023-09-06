U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Nicholas Romero, a U.S. Army flight medic from the 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, assesses the area for an appropriate landing spot from a UH-60 Black Hawk during a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training flight at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cav. Regt., a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

This work, Pilots train for MEDEVAC during Saber Junction 23, by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.