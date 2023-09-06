Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilots train for MEDEVAC during Saber Junction 23 [Image 3 of 3]

    Pilots train for MEDEVAC during Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Nicholas Romero, a U.S. Army flight medic from the 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, assesses the area for an appropriate landing spot from a UH-60 Black Hawk during a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training flight at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cav. Regt., a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

