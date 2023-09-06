Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 3 of 3]

    New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

    FT. DEVENS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sargento Primeiro Admir Monteiro of Cabo Verde Special Operations shoots an M4 rifle in the New Hampshire National Guard 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match Sept. 6 at Ft. Devens, Mass.

    The annual marksmanship match is designed to increase combat readiness levels and teach valuable marksmanship training. Photos by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

