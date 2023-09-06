Sargento Primeiro Admir Monteiro of Cabo Verde Special Operations shoots an M4 rifle in the New Hampshire National Guard 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match Sept. 6 at Ft. Devens, Mass.
The annual marksmanship match is designed to increase combat readiness levels and teach valuable marksmanship training. Photos by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8006892
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-ML797-4007
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|FT. DEVENS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
