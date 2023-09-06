New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Sargento Primeiro Admir Monteiro of Cabo Verde Special Operations shoots an M4 rifle in the New Hampshire National Guard 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match Sept. 6 at Ft. Devens, Mass.



The annual marksmanship match is designed to increase combat readiness levels and teach valuable marksmanship training. Photos by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

FT. DEVENS, US