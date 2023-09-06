Sgt. 1st Class Raul Zubicaray, State Partnership Coordinator of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, marks new holes for weapon adjustments in the target of Sargento Primeiro Admir Monteiro, Cabo Verde Special Operations, during New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match Sept. 6 at Ft. Devens, MA.



Photos by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

