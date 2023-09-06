Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 2 of 3]

    New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

    FT. DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Raul Zubicaray, State Partnership Coordinator of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, marks new holes for weapon adjustments in the target of Sargento Primeiro Admir Monteiro, Cabo Verde Special Operations, during New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match Sept. 6 at Ft. Devens, MA.

    Photos by Sgt. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire National Guard The Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    marksmanship
    training
    New Hampshire National Guard
    Carbo Verde

