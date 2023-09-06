Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Amanda Edgerton guides her teammate during the M249 qualification

    Sgt. Amanda Edgerton guides her teammate during the M249 qualification

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Officer Candidate Brittney Joy 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor Sgt. Amanda Edgerton, representing the 200th Military Police Command, guides her teammate during the M249 crew-served machine gun qualification at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Sept. 5, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. The 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by CDT Brittney Joy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 15:41
    Photo ID: 8006516
    VIRIN: 230906-A-KR187-8693
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Amanda Edgerton guides her teammate during the M249 qualification [Image 8 of 8], by Officer Candidate Brittney Joy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Best Squad Competition
    Fort McCoy
    Realistic Training
    23ARBSC
    MOUT Tunnels

