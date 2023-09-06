Army Reserve Best Squad competitors qualify on the M249, crew-served machine gun during the competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Sept. 5, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. The 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by CDT Brittney Joy)

Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US by Officer Candidate Brittney Joy