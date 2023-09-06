Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Carl Vinson

230829-N-SY303-1031 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sharone Ellis, left, a native of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Melendrez, a native of Pasadena, California, replace a gasket on an aircraft electrical servicing station on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)

