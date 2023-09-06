230829-N-SY303-1031 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sharone Ellis, left, a native of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Melendrez, a native of Pasadena, California, replace a gasket on an aircraft electrical servicing station on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 13:48
|Photo ID:
|8006198
|VIRIN:
|230829-N-SY303-1031
|Resolution:
|4640x3712
|Size:
|846.45 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MEADE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PASADENA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Shelby Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT