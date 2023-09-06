Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230829-N-SY303-1047 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Melendrez, a native of Pasadena, California, replaces a gasket on an aircraft electrical servicing station on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 13:46
    Photo ID: 8006199
    VIRIN: 230829-N-SY303-1047
    Resolution: 4640x3712
    Size: 811.54 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: PASADENA, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Shelby Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Carl Vinson
    Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vinson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT